AMC warns investors that it may not survive COVID-19 pandemic

Movie theater chain AMC warns that it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered theaters and led film studios to explore releasing more movies directly to viewers over the internet.

The theater business in North America was under pressure even before the pandemic.

AMC and Cinemark hope to start reopening this summer. Even then, they may face cautious moviegoers, delayed films and film studios sometimes bypassing them entirely. AMC says it has enough cash to reopen its theaters this summer.

If it can't do that, it will need more money, which it may not be able to borrow.