Chipotle only taking to-go orders, AMC closes theaters amid COVID-19 pandemic

Chipotle is joining the growing list of chain restaurants that will close its dining rooms in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an email to customers, Chipotle said it will only take to-go orders in all of its 2,600 restaurants. On Thursday, the restaurant said it would offer free deliveries on orders above $10 on its app and website through the end of the month.

The restaurant added that customers can customers who order deliver can request a contactless delivery.

The chain's announcement comes hours after AMC, one of the country's largest movie theater chains, and Nordstrom, one of America's largest department store chains, announced that they are closing all locations temporarily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a banner alert on the company's website, all AMC theaters are "temporarily closed in accordance with local and federal guidelines," and the theaters will "re-open when those guidelines allow."

Both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter say the AMC closures will last "for at least six to 12 weeks."

AMC's decision comes as governors and local politicians across the country have ordered the closure of movie theaters, gyms, casinos and other places of leisure in order to ensure social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus.

On Monday, Nordstrom said in an update on its website that that was closing all stores for two weeks beginning Tuesday. The retailer says it will still take orders online and through mobile apps.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. During a Monday press conference, President Donald Trump asked Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 people for the time being.

Earlier this week, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's and Starbucks announced that they were closing their dining rooms and would only accept take-out and drive-thru orders until further notice.