Amazon to only accept shipments of high-demand goods at warehouses for next 3 weeks

Posted: 9:47 AM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 13:19:22-04
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Hundreds of employees are openly criticizing Amazon's record on climate change despite what they say is a company policy that puts their jobs at risk for speaking out. On Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, more than 300 employees of the online retail giant signed their names and job titles to statements on blog post on Medium. The online protest was organized by a group called Amazon Employees For Climate Justice, an advocacy group founded by Amazon workers that earlier this month. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies and household goods from suppliers at its warehouses for next three weeks to fill surging demand of those items.

The online retailer has been sold out of items like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper as the new coronavirus spreads and more people shop online at home.

Amazon said the restrictions will last until April 5.

The limits apply to large vendors and third-party sellers, who list items to sell on Amazon.com directly.

An Amazon spokeswoman sent the following statement over the restrictions to Reuters reporter David Shepardson.

“We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock. With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers. We understand this is a change for our selling partners and appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products for customers.”

