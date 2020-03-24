Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Amazon has delayed the shipment of 'non-essential' items for up to a month

Posted: 8:49 AM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 11:49:58-04
items.[0].image.alt
Amazon has delayed the shipment of 'non-essential' items for up to a month

Amazon has begun delaying the delivery of some items it has deemed "non-essential" as the online retailer shifts its business strategy to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon confirmed to both CNET and Recode that those "non-essential" items would be delayed — sometimes for up to a month — in order to prioritize the delivery of household staples.

Last week, Amazon said it would only stock items in six essential categories in its warehouses through early April. Those categories include baby products, health and household, beauty and personal care, grocery, industrial and scientific and pet supplies.

The changes in supply were felt Monday when Prime shoppers discovered that some items that would typically arrive within one to two days could now not be delivered for about a month.

"To serve our customers while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we've changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers," an Amazon spokesperson told CNET on Monday. "This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual."

In France and Italy, two countries where the spread of the virus has crippled shipping industry infrastructure, Amazon has stopped even taking orders for non-essential items.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.