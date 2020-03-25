Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Amazon employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at warehouses across the country, reports say

Posted: 9:37 AM, Mar 25, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-25 13:00:03-04
items.[0].image.alt
Amazon employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at warehouses across the country, reports say

Amazon employees have tested positive at at least eight of its warehouse, according to The Washington Post and NPR.

According to NPR, Amazon employees have tested positive at two New York-area warehouses — Staten Island and Queens — as well as at six other warehouse locations: Jacksonville, Fla., Oklahoma City, , Brownstown, Mich., Katy, Tex., Wallingford, Conn., and Shepherdsville, Ky. The Washington Post reports that employees have also tested positive for the virus at a warehouse in Moreno Valley, Calif.

Amazon has reportedly closed down some of those facilities to clean and sanitize workspaces and items.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it would provide paid sick leave to any employees that were diagnosed or forced into quarantine due to COVID-19. It also announced that it was giving hourly employees that were delivering items and fulfilling order and hiring an additional 100,000 employees.

However, some employees say the company isn't doing enough to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among its workers. Employees say they are beholden to increased production rates to meet heightened demand for delivery orders, which some claim leads to employees cutting corners on safety precautions in order to keep their jobs.

Hundreds of Amazon employees have signed a petition calling for additional benefits, including hazard pay during the coronavirus pandemic, paid sick leave regardless of diagnosis and an end to rate-based writeups.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.