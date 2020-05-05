Altísimo Live: Online concert with Latin stars benefiting farmworkers on Cinco de Mayo

MIAMI, Fla. – A large lineup of Latin stars is teaming up to raise money for farmworkers through an online benefit concert called “Altísimo Live” on Tuesday.

The Cinco de Mayo gathering will streamed live on the event’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as broadcasted on the social media of Telemundo Network, PEOPLE en Español, and iHeartLatino network.

The livestream benefit has set out to raise $3 million – $5 or more at a time – for the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund, which was created to help keep the families of farmworkers safe from COVID-19 as they work to feed the country.

The event is co-hosted by Eva Longoria, Enrique Santos and other. It’s split up into parts – a variety show starting at 3 p.m. ET and a concert with performances from at 7 to 10 p.m. EST.

Other celebrities expected to make appearances during the event are Marc Anthony, Maná. Gloria Trevi, Los Tigres del Norte, Gloria Estefan, Ivy Queen, JBalvin, and Juanes. Click here for a full lineup.

Altísimo Live will also highlight stories from farmworker leaders, as well as messages of gratitude and appreciation from notable individuals, with an overall goal of driving combined action to support the farmworker community.

The livestream aims to raise funds that will be distributed to 25 farmworker-serving organizations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The festival features a call to action for viewers to give cinco this cinco (#CincoOnCinco), with a $5 or more donation online or via text by texting CINCO to 91999. You can donate here.

