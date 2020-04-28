All Kroger employees must wear face masks starting Sunday

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Kroger will transition to a mandatory face mask policy for all employees starting Sunday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to an email sent to customers, the Cincinnati-based company will provide masks for all Kroger associates, unless an employee prefers to wear their own suitable mask from home.

Kroger said they are working to supply face shields for employees who are unable to wear a mask for medical or other reasons.

The email also encourages customers to wear a face mask while shopping, which has been recommended by the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.

This story was originally published by staff at WCPO.