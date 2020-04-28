Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

All Kroger employees must wear face masks starting Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
Fry's accepting donations for Goodwin fire victims
Posted at 8:55 AM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 13:05:44-04

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Kroger will transition to a mandatory face mask policy for all employees starting Sunday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to an email sent to customers, the Cincinnati-based company will provide masks for all Kroger associates, unless an employee prefers to wear their own suitable mask from home.

Kroger said they are working to supply face shields for employees who are unable to wear a mask for medical or other reasons.

The email also encourages customers to wear a face mask while shopping, which has been recommended by the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.

This story was originally published by staff at WCPO.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.