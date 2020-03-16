Menu

Actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Posted: 11:31 AM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 15:05:28-04
Idris Elba announces that he&#39;s tested positive for COVID-19
LONDON, England – Idris Elba has announced that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, the illness associated with the new coronavirus.

The English actor made the announcement on Monday, saying that he felt okay and he hasn’t felt any symptoms so far.

“This morning, I got some test results back for coronavirus, and it came back positive,” said Elba in a video posted on Twitter. “Yeah, and it sucks.”

Elba says he decided to get tested for the virus after he learned that he came in contact with someone who tested positive.

Elba said his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, hasn’t been tested for the virus yet, but she’s doing alright as well.

Elba went on to urge others to be pragmatic by staying home and practicing social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands,” said Elba. “Beyond that there are people out there that are not showing symptoms and that can easily spread it, so now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

