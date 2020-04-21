Act by Wednesday to receive your stimulus check if you are a Social Security beneficiary

CLEVELAND — As the Internal Revenue Service deposits Economic Impact Payments into the bank accounts of qualifying Americans, those who receive Social Security benefits and dependent children need to enter their information on the IRS' website by Wednesday to receive their payments as soon as possible.

The IRS' call applies to those that receive Social Security retirement, survivors or disability insurance benefits who not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and have qualifying children under age 17. Anyone who meets those qualifications needs to share that information with the IRS by Wednesday to ensure they receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to the $1,200 individual payment.

The Social Security Administration said that if social security beneficiaries with qualifying children do not provide their information to the IRS by the deadline, they will only receive the individual $1,200 payment. Those who do not file by Wednesday won't receive $500 dependent payments until 2021 when they will be required to file a 2020 tax return to receive the funds.

Social Security beneficiaries without qualifying children and those who have just begun receiving Social Security or SSI benefits as of Jan. 1, 2020, who also did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, will need to enter their information with the IRS, but a deadline has not yet been set, according to the administration.

To submit your information to the IRS, click here.

This story was originally published by Camryn Justice on WEWS in Cleveland.