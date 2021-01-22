AARP working on guide to help seniors with questions about COVID-19 vaccines

Older Americans have a lot of questions as they wait to get COVID-19 vaccines.

There are concerns vaccinations opened up to people 65 and older in some places before supply could catch up.

AARP tells us it has been flooded with calls, emails and texts from people trying to navigate the vaccination process. It says there's some benefit to people of just being heard, but they also want answers.

AARP is in the process of making a guide for every state.

“People can find out what the guidelines are for their state and what they can do, local numbers they can call, websites they can reach out to to get some more tangible answers,” said Bill Walsh, Vice President of Communications at AARP.

The group has also been urging states to give older Americans better access to vaccine information in places other than online, because they may not have that access.

AARP has been holding telephone town halls for people to voice their concerns to government leaders, issues like they're on a list to get the vaccine and no one is calling them back.

“It’s too easy often times to just imagine we have plans on paper and that they're going to be executed,” said Walsh. “The fact is that there continue to be bottlenecks, people aren't getting the vaccine they need. It's important for these top government officials to hear from the real challenges that ordinary people are facing.”

You can find your state's vaccine guide at AARP.com/coronavirus or by calling 1-888-OUR-AARP.

