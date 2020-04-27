A 'new normal', as Georgia restaurants allowed to reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia restaurants were reopening for limited dine-in service as more restrictions against the coronavirus are loosened in the big Southern state.

Movie theaters on Monday can welcome customers and limited in-restaurant dining may resume.

This comes after other businesses, including barbershops, gyms, tattoo shops and nail salons, were allowed to start seeing customers Friday.

One restaurant, Plucked Up Chicken & Biscuits, said the new restrictions meant only 10 customers could be inside at a time instead of the usual 45.

Others like Mary Mac's Tea Room decided it wasn't in the best interests or safety of their staff or customers to reopen yet.