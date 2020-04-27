Menu

A 'new normal', as Georgia restaurants allowed to reopen

Russ Bynum/AP
Xuan Le wears a mask as she works on the nails of Deriana Hayward at Envy Nail Bar on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Posted at 2:32 PM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 17:32:04-04

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia restaurants were reopening for limited dine-in service as more restrictions against the coronavirus are loosened in the big Southern state.

Movie theaters on Monday can welcome customers and limited in-restaurant dining may resume.

This comes after other businesses, including barbershops, gyms, tattoo shops and nail salons, were allowed to start seeing customers Friday.

One restaurant, Plucked Up Chicken & Biscuits, said the new restrictions meant only 10 customers could be inside at a time instead of the usual 45.

Others like Mary Mac's Tea Room decided it wasn't in the best interests or safety of their staff or customers to reopen yet. 

