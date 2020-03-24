90-year-old resident of assisted living facility survives coronavirus, heads home

SEATTLE, Wash. – A 90-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Washington state is now “coronavirus free,” according to her family.

Geneva Wood was among the dozens of Life Care Center residents who were diagnosed with the illness beginning in late-February. At least 23 people died as a result of the outbreak at the facility, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Tuesday, Geneva’s granddaughter-in-law, Kate Neidigh, announced on social media that Geneva was heading home after recovering from the disease.

“Today is the day,” she wrote. “COVID-19 CLEAR and grandma is going home! We will be forever grateful for the miracle workers at Harborview.”

In a separate post, Kate wrote that Geneva will be in quarantine with her family until told otherwise by her doctors.

Kate, a fashion writer, penned an article in “Seattle Refined,” explaining how Geneva had moved to the facility in January after suffering a stroke.

Cami Neidigh, Geneva’s daughter, wrote on Facebook that doctors were able to slowly take her mother off of oxygen and she began to lose her symptoms.

Kate says Geneva is a mother of five, grandmother to 11, great-grandmother to 12 and great-great-grandmother to three.

"The love of her family had been a driving force in everything she did pre-coronavirus. No way was this going to change after-the-fact," wrote Kate.’’

Geneva is now a beacon of hope for the other Americans who happen to be at a higher risk for severe illness caused by the coronavirus – people 65 and older, as well as those with serious underlying medical conditions.

