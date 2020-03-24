8-year-old girl baking bread to give away as groceries struggle to keep up with demand

JENISON, Mich. -- The grocery store is not somewhere most people want to be right now. Many of the shelves are empty of the staples, but an 8-year-old girl from Jenision, Michigan, is hoping to change that.

Everleigh Schuster has been baking bread with her grandma, Mary Mapes, every day since she's been out of school.

“I started making bread, because it was out in the stores,” Schuster said.

She says she hopes this effort helps those who may not be able to brave the grocery store right now.

“Because of the coronavirus and everyone is going nuts,” Schuster said.

Schuster said she and her grandma have quite the system going. They've even memorized the recipe.

If you'd like bread, simply fill out this Google Form. Schuster and her grandma will get straight to work, and put the bread in a box in front of their home ready to pick up.

This story was originally published by Julie Dunmire at WXMI.