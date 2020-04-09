Menu

5-year-old makes series of videos to encourage people to stay safe during pandemic

Rebecca Knight/AP
This undated photo provided by Rebecca Knight in April 2020 shows her daughter, Nova, at their home in Fairbanks, Alaska. The 5-year-old Alaska girl is producing videos teaching other children how to be safe during the coronavirus pandemic, including encouraging them to skip their play dates, stay home, wash their hands and telling them to cough into their elbow to prevent the spread of germs. (Rebecca Knight via AP)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Apr 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-09 15:15:23-04

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 5-year-old Alaska girl shows her serious side in a series of videos intended to keep other children and everyone safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nova Knight has produced three videos encouraging kids to skip their play dates and stay home, to wash their hands and encouraging them to cough into their elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Nova's first video earned the praise of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said she's right about her advice: everyone should stay home and wash their hands.

Nova may not be done helping people just yet. Her career plans, at least right now, are to be a doctor helping in emergency situations.

