5-year-old girl with rare complications is first child to die of COVID-19 in Michigan

5-year-old Skylar Herbert is the first child to die of COVID-19 in Michigan.

Skylar developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling while battling the virus.

She passed away at Beaumont Royal Oak on Sunday after being on a ventilator for two weeks.

"The loss of a child, at any time, under any circumstances, is a tragedy," Beaumont Hospital said in a statement. "We are heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken the life of a child. We extend our deepest sympathy to Skylar’s family and all others who have lost a loved one to this virus."

The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of several children and babies throughout the United States. Last week, officials in Connecticut reported last week that a six-week-old baby died after contracting the disease. In March, a teenager became the first-known minor in the U.S. to die of the virus in California.

Earlier this month, the CDC reported that three peopled aged younger than 18 had died of the coronavirus. While initial reports indicate that the coronavirus appears to be less severe in children, at least 2,572 young people have been hospitalized with the disease since the pandemic began.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.