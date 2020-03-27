Menu

2020 NFL Draft will go on as scheduled in April, commissioner says

Posted: 5:47 PM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 20:54:58-04
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Steve Luciano/AP
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy on stage after the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
PARADISE, Nev. – The 2020 NFL Draft will go on as scheduled from April 23 to April 25 despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo sent to teams Thursday night.

In the memo, obtained by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, commissioner Roger Goodell said the draft will, however, need to be conducted in a different way due to public health concerns.

Goodell wrote that the league has canceled all of the draft’s public events, they will not be bringing prospects and families to the draft in Paradise, Nevada, and the draft itself will be televised in a way that reflects current conditions.

Goodell urged clubs to plan to conduct draft operations in a location outside of their facilities, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to allow communication internally, with other clubs and with draft headquarters.

Goodell’s announcement comes after he instructed the NFL’s 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The few exceptions include trainers and doctors treating players, security and technology personnel.

He said the restrictions were meant to protect against the virus and they’ll be in force until at least April 8. Then the league will re-evaluate.

