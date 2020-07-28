2020 making you frustrated? Scream it out in Iceland's wilderness

This has been a rough year. Feeling so frustrated you could scream? Maybe scream in a vast open wilderness? Iceland wants to help you.

The tourism-based website lookslikeyouneediceland.com is offering people the chance to record their scream.

“Record your scream and we’ll release it in Iceland’s beautiful, wide-open spaces. And when you’re ready, come let it out for real. You’ll feel better, we promise,” the website explains.

Ready to scream? Great. The site has some tips to make sure you make the most of it.

“Stand with your feet hip-width apart, a slight bend in your knees. Relax your shoulders. You may find it useful to put your hands on your hips or use your arms to help push out some of the pent-up emotion. Follow your instincts,” the site reads.

While it is not a substitute for mental health support or medical help, it could help people feel better for a moment or two.