2 brand new In-N-Out locations in Colorado report nearly 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases

In the middle of November, two IN-N-Out locations opened to much fanfare in Colorado; the first locations for the west coast chain in the state. Now, the two locations are both designated as having a coronavirus outbreak among staff, with a total of 94 confirmed cases and 51 probable cases.

The number of cases among staff at each location have been rising since mid-December, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The state releases weekly updates on locations reporting outbreaks.

The two locations remain open, and are both located in counties that can now allow limited indoor dining, after the governor relaxed some coronavirus restrictions following weeks of declining case numbers. An undated recorded message from In-N-Out says their Colorado restaurants are not allowing indoor dining.

No customers appear to have been infected from the two fast-food restaurants, according to the health department.

The Colorado Springs location has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in that county, behind a nursing home, according to the Gazette. They also report the two In-N-Out locations are among the largest outbreaks in Colorado restaurants since the pandemic started.

It would be up to local health departments whether a location experiencing an outbreak should close. El Paso County health leaders say there is not a recommendation to close the In-N-Out location at this time.

“Based on Public Health’s follow up and investigation, In-N-Out is adhering to frequent cleaning and disinfecting protocols, in addition to enacting employee screenings, exclusion of ill employees, and cohorting staff,” A spokeswoman for El Paso County told the Gazette in an email statement.