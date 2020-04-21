2.5 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins

There are currently more than 2.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus around the world, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus have increased by about 500,000 in the last eight days, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldwide cases topped the 2 million mark on April 13.

The United States currently accounts for the most worldwide cases at 787,000 and the most deaths worldwide at 42,000. Spain, Italy and France have also reported more than 20,000 deaths linked to the virus.

While manufacturers have increased the production of coronavirus tests in recent weeks, health experts say more testing is needed to fully realize the true number of people who have contracted COVID-19, and the true number of cases is likely much higher than 2.5 million. The CDC says that as many as 25 percent of people who have contracted the coronavirus may have never exhibited symptoms.

The vast majority of those who contract the coronavirus fully recover. Johns Hopkins reports that more than 659,000 people around the world who were confirmed to have contracted the virus have fully recovered — a number that is likely much higher becuase most countries are not testing for the virus at maximum capacity.

The CDC estimates the mortality rate of the coronavirus is between 1.8 and 3.4 percent.