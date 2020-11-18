14 college football games disrupted this week due to virus

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted 14 college football games scheduled for this week, five of which involving AP Top 25 teams.

Among the games postponed, Texas A&M will sit out for the second straight week due to coronavirus cases. Texas A&M did not release any details on the number of cases involving the team.

Last week, 15 Division I FBS games were canceled or postponed.

Houston will have its fourth game this season disrupted this season, with this weekend’s game against SMU postponed. The Cougars had their first three contests of the season disrupted due to the virus. Houston would not say how many cases prompted the postponement.

Here is a list of the games postponed or canceled this week:

Ole Miss vs No. 5 Texas A&M

Georgia Tech vs No. 12 Miami (Fla.)

Charlotte vs No. 15 Marshall

No. 22 Texas vs Kansas

Central Arkansas vs No. 25 Louisiana

Ohio vs Miami (Ohio)

Utah State vs Wyoming

UAB vs UTEP

Wake Forest vs Duke

Houston vs SMU

UL Monroe vs Louisiana Tech

UNLV vs Colorado State

Navy vs South Florida

Arizona State vs Colorado

