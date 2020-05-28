Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

103-year-old grandmother celebrates beating COVID-19 with ice-cold Bud Light

items.[0].image.alt
Shelley Stejna Gunn
Jennie Stejna
103-year-old grandmother celebrates beating COVID-19 with ice-cold Bud Light
Posted at 3:03 PM, May 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-28 18:23:01-04

EASTON, Mass. – A 103-year-old woman in Massachusetts recently recovered from COVID-19 and celebrated with an ice-cold beer.

Jennie Stejna was the first resident of her nursing home to test positive for the novel coronavirus, her granddaughter, Shelley Gunn, told USA Today.

Stejna’s condition worsened and she became very ill, so Gunn says the family called her to say what they thought were their final goodbyes.

However, things took a turn for the better and on May 13, Gunn learned that Stejna had recovered.

To celebrate, the staff taking care of Stejna gave her a frosty Bud Light, which Gunn says her grandmother loves and hadn’t had in a long time.

According to Gunn, Stejna was also the first person from her nursing home to recover from COVID-19. She says the facility still has 33 cases of the illness.

Gunn says her grandmother has lived all her life in Massachusetts and she told USA Today that she’s a “hardcore Boston sports fan.”

Stejna has two children, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.