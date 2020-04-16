Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

10 California nurses suspended after refusing to treat COVID-19 patients without N95 masks

items.[0].image.alt
Lizabeth Baker Wade/AP
In this image provided by Lizabeth Baker Wade, nurses at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 10, 2020, raise their fists in solidarity after telling managers they can't care for COVID-19 patients without N95 respirator masks to protect themselves. The hospital has suspended ten nurses from the ward, but has started providing nurses caring for COVID-19 patients with N95 masks. (Lizabeth Baker Wade via AP)
10 California nurses suspended after refusing to treat COVID-19 patients without N95 masks
Posted at 4:43 AM, Apr 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-16 07:43:33-04

Ten nurses have been suspended from their jobs at a Santa Monica, California, hospital after refusing to care for COVID-19 patients without being provided protective N95 face masks.

One of those nurses, Mike Gulick, says the decision was heart-wrenching but after a colleague tested positive for the infection he felt he had to take a stand.

Other nurses Tuesday protested what they said was inadequate personal protective equipment at a hospital in Fresno, California, where 10 nurses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Gulick, Provicdence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica claimed that the masks weren't necessary and didn't provide them to nurses. Last week, a nurse in Gulick's ward tested positive for COVID-19. The next day, doctors doing rounds told the nurses they needed better protective equipment.

That was the last straw for Gulick, who told the hospital that he and nine other nurses would not treat COVID-19 patients without an N95 maks. According to the nurses' union, all 10 nurses have been suspended with pay.

The hospital did not comment on the suspended nurses, but said in a statement Tuesday that it was providing N95 masks to all nurses caring for COVID-19 patients.

It’s no secret there is a national shortage,” the hospital said in a statement.

The CDC does not require healthcare workers to wear N95 makes while treating patients, but many hospitals have been providing them despite a national shortage because the masks block 95% of airborne particles.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.