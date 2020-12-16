Menu

Confirmed tornadoes leave widespread damage across parts of Tampa Bay

Storm damage across Tampa Bay area
Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-16 18:59:40-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Several areas of Tampa Bay are assessing the damage left behind from a squall of storms that produced tornadoes on both sides of Tampa Bay.

At least three tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk Counties.

The NWS believes there were tornadoes in Pinellas Park, along the Howard Frankland Bridge and near Kathleen.

The National Weather Service said at 4:08 p.m., a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” was located over the Howard Frankland Bridge, southwest of Tampa. It was moving northeast at 35 mph.

Pinellas Park Police say at least 25 structures were damaged by the storm. The storm also left thousands of customers without power.

Video from Action Air 1 shows extensive and widespread damage.

Below is a timeline of events.

6:55 p.m.

Polk County Fire Rescue said half a dozen homes were damages due to the storms. There were no injuries.

6:03 p.m.

Reporter Julie Salmone is live with storm damage in Pinellas County

Storm damage across Pinellas County area

6:01 p.m.

Reporter Ryan Smith is out live with the storm damage in Pinellas County

Storm damage across Tampa Bay area

5:45 p.m.

About 13,000 Duke customers are without power in Pinellas County

5:29 p.m.

Here is a look at the damage in the 10900 block of Endeavour Way in Pinellas Park.

5:26 p.m.

Tornado Warning for Polk County to expire at 5:30 p.m.

5:25 p.m.

Over 2,300 TECO customers are without power after the storm passed through.

5:23 p.m.

There were 25 structures damaged in the Brian Dairy area after the storm passed through. There were no injuries, police said.

5:21 p.m.

Here are clips of the storm off I-4:

5:12 p.m.

Tornado Warning for Hillsborough County expires at 5:15 p.m.

5:07 p.m.

Here are pictures of tornado damage in the 12000 block of 49th Street N in Clearwater:

5:05 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Hillsborough and Polk Counties until 5:30 p.m.

4:47 p.m.

New tornado warning issued for Hillsborough County until 5:15 p.m.

4:43 p.m.

Duke Energy reports over 10,000 customers are without power

4:33 p.m.

Tornado Warning for Hillsborough County expires

4:24 p.m.

4:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning for Pinellas County expires

4:09 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Hillsborough County until 4:45 p.m.

4:08 p.m.

NWS says confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over the Howard Frankland Bridge, southwest of Tampa, moving northeast at 35 mph.

3:49 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Pinellas County until 4:15 p.m.

This article was written by Lisette Lopez for WFTS.

