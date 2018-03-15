TUCSON, Ariz. - A new startup company wants to give people the opportunity to digitally preserve their memories forever, but like most things that sound this strange, there's a catch.

In order to place your memories into their cloud service, you'll need to be sent to the clouds as well. In other words, the company will need to kill you first.

Nectome is a preserve-your-brain-and-upload-it type of company. The idea is to chemically freeze a person's brain to preserve every neuron and hopefully their memories, but it's 100% guaranteed to kill you.

Nectome wants to put terminally ill people on life support then basically embalm them alive.

So far, the company says at least 25 people have already signed up and paid $10,000 to do it.

The brain embalming procedure is not yet available to the public because there’s still a lack of evidence that memories can survive in dead brain tissue.

According to its website, the company hopes to demonstrate a fully uploaded simulation of “a biological neural network” sometime around 2024.