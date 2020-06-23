Comedians apologize, networks pull shows amid renewed attention on blackface

Comedians are apologizing for using blackface in skits, and networks are removing shows that feature blackface amid renewed attention on the racist portrayals.

On Tuesday, Tina Fey asked that four episodes of '30 Rock' get pulled from circulation.

The '30 Rock' episodes featured Jane Krakowski's character, Jenna, in two cases wearing blackface and Jon Hamm in blackface during a season six episode, CBS News reported.

Jimmy Fallon recently apologized for his impersonation of Chris Rock by wearing blackface in a 'Saturday Night Live' skit from 20 years ago.

Jimmy Kimmel apologized for using blackface for his impersonation of NBA star Karl Malone in the 1990s.

According to Vulture, Netflix removed shows 'Little Britain', 'The Mighty Boosh,' and 'The League of Gentlemen' from their streaming service because of "white actors portraying characters of color."

An episode during the sixth season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadephia' was also pulled from Netflix.

The decision for the apologies and the removal of these shows and episodes comes amid the Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd.