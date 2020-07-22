Columbus Zoo looking for missing red panda

The Columbus Zoo in Ohio said it is looking for a red panda that zookeepers discovered was missing on Wednesday.

The zoo said that the panda doesn’t pose a threat to the public, but the zoo is “eager” to find her.

The zoo said that it has moved all of its Asia Quest animals to indoor habitats as officials continue to scour the zoo. The panda has not been seen since Tuesday evening. Security footage has not determined exactly how or when the panda went missing.

The red panda is said to be roughly the size of a racoon, and is not a threatening animal. She has two nursing cubs, but the zoo said it is prepared to feed by using a specialized formula if she cannot be found right away.

“The Animal Care team believes she’s likely close by and that she may return on her own, due to her two cubs. Zoo staff are setting up an overnight watch to monitor the area,” the zoo said.

Officials said that the public should not attempt to approach the panda, but should notify the zoo if spotted. The panda is 19 pounds with a long, fluffy striped tail, and would likely be in a tree.

The zoo is one of the busiest in the United States, attracting nearly 2.5 million visitors a year.


