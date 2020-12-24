College students impacted by COVID-19 receive some hope days before Christmas

Edwin Medina embodies what the Christmas spirit is all about. He just received $500, but this college student is not buying Christmas gifts for his family or saving for his spring break trip. He is helping his mother.

“She doesn’t have to decide if she is going to put food or a roof over our head for December,” Edwin Medina said. “We can enjoy the holidays.”

Medina’s mother was infected with COVID-19 in April and was out of a job for about a month.

“The debt piled up quickly, and $1,400 became $3,000 in debt,” said Medina.

Edwin was one of the hundreds of college students in the United States who received the emergency grant from the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE).

The recipients were all impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

