College student in North Carolina flies home to Colorado to cast his vote

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — It's been five months since Jonas Asner's last trip home to Colorado. This visit has an important purpose.

"I had to fly home to vote," Asner said.

Asner's parents, Chris and Lisa Hall, sent his ballot to North Carolina on Oct. 14, where Jonas goes to school. His father, Chris Hall, purchased priority mail through USPS. The ballot was supposed to arrive in two to three days. However, the deadline kept creeping closer and closer with no sign of the envelope.

Fearing it wouldn't show up on time, the family was determined to get his vote in.

"It just became very clear that there was only one way our child was going to be able to vote and that is if you came here to vote," said Asner's mother, Lisa Hall.

Asner flew from North Carolina to Colorado Sunday night, voted Monday, and flew fly back Tuesday morning.

"It was definitely cool to vote in my first presidential elections as a milestone in my life," Asner said.

Asner says his parents emphasized the importance of voting.

"To be able to have a voice in my country is really important to me," Asner said.

Editor's note: This story was produced with the help of tips reported through ProPublica's Electionland project. If you experience or witness a problem voting, please let us know.

This story was first reported by Gary Brode at KMGH in Denver, Colorado.