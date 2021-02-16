Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Cold weather safety tips: De-icing your car

items.[0].videoTitle
Cold weather safety tips: De-icing your car
de icing spray.jpg
Posted at 3:49 PM, Feb 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-16 17:49:03-05

With below freezing temperatures overnight many of us might need a refresher on thawing out, especially for our cars if we have no choice but to travel.

When temperatures dip down below freezing, icy windshields and locks can become a real problem.

It’s important to give yourself extra time to warm up your car.

You can start by turning your heater on low. Do not use hot or boiling water to de-ice your windshield. The frozen glass could shatter from the extreme temperature change.

You can make your own de-icer spray using rubbing alcohol and cup of water into a spray bottle

Once you’ve made your de-ice solution, spray a generous amount on your windshield.

In seconds the ice starts to instantly melt away. Then you can turn your windshield wipers on so they cycle back and forth a few times.

If your locks are frozen, go ahead and spray them too before inserting your key. You can even spray this mixture along the door to get it open.

This story originally reported by Eman Boyd on KATC.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.