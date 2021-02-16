Cold weather safety tips: De-icing your car

With below freezing temperatures overnight many of us might need a refresher on thawing out, especially for our cars if we have no choice but to travel.

When temperatures dip down below freezing, icy windshields and locks can become a real problem.

It’s important to give yourself extra time to warm up your car.

You can start by turning your heater on low. Do not use hot or boiling water to de-ice your windshield. The frozen glass could shatter from the extreme temperature change.

You can make your own de-icer spray using rubbing alcohol and cup of water into a spray bottle

Once you’ve made your de-ice solution, spray a generous amount on your windshield.

In seconds the ice starts to instantly melt away. Then you can turn your windshield wipers on so they cycle back and forth a few times.

If your locks are frozen, go ahead and spray them too before inserting your key. You can even spray this mixture along the door to get it open.

This story originally reported by Eman Boyd on KATC.com.