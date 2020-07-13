Coca-Cola introduces touch-free soda machine

Coca-Cola has introduced a touch-free soda machine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, the company launched the Coca-Cola Freestyle dispenser, which they say is contactless.

“All Coca-Cola beverage dispensers are safe with recommended care and cleaning,” said Chris Hellmann, vice president, and general manager, Coca-Cola Freestyle in the release. “But given these uncertain times, people may prefer a touchless fountain experience. It has been exciting to see our team continuing to innovate – mostly from home – to meet the evolving needs of customers and consumers. Our partners are doing everything they can to maintain a safe and hygienic dining environment, and we’re doing all we can to ensure they can continue to pour the beverages their guests desire on a platform they love.”

The soda fountain will pour drinks out for customers from their phones without them having to create an account or download an app. All they will have to do is scan a QR code on their phone.

“Holding your camera up to the display auto-scans a QR code on the display, which immediately connects to the cloud and brings the Coca-Cola Freestyle user interface to your phone,” explained Michael Connor, chief architect, Coca-Cola Freestyle in the release. “You then select from the full menu of brands and flavors – and pour. The idea is to be safe, seamless, and fun.”