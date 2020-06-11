Coachella and Stagecoach festivals canceled for 2020

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, which had been postponed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have now been officially canceled for 2020.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward. These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community.”

Riverside County officials have been in contact with Goldenvoice, which operates both the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival 2020, and Kaiser praised the company for its efforts to protect the health of concert-goers.

Coachella has been an annual event since 2001.

At this time there have been no announcements about a future date for either festival.

This article was written by Jason Dinant for KTNV.