Cinnabon available in freezer aisle at Walmart

If you like sweets in the morning, then Cinnabon has good news for you.

On Thursday, the baked goods store announced that its new line of frozen breakfast creations was available in the freezer aisle at Walmart.

We’ve got a NEW twist on breakfast for you! Now available in the frozen aisle at @Walmart and at https://t.co/1b8vadcbEN 😍 #LifeNeedsFrosting pic.twitter.com/u1w1qp0kQD — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 14, 2020

The new line includes the Frosted Cinna-Sweet Swirls and the Caramel Pecan Ooey-Gooey Rolls.

The items are available all Walmart stores and at Walmart.com.

USA Today reports the yummy treats will be added to Target, Safeway, and Food Lion stores in the fall.