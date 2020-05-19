Chuck E. Cheese delivers 'premium' pizza under new brand name, to some customers surprise

Chuck E. Cheese is kind of delivering pizzas now, but operating it under a different name - Pasqually's Pizza and Wings.

This came as a surprise to one customer in Philadelphia, who shared her experience on Reddit.

As first reported by Food and Wine , the Reddit user said she was trying to support a local business by ordering a pizza through Grubhub from a nearby company.

As it turns out, the pizza was from Chuck E. Cheese.

The user, kendallneff, asked her Grubhub driver about it. She then posted their exchange in the subreddit.

"Also, just curious... Was this food from Chuck E. Cheese?" she asked her driver in a text.

The driver text back, "There was the Chuck E Cheese store, but the windows had the wing restaurant on them??? I was curious too!"

In a statement to E.W. Scripps, a Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson said the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant shares kitchen space with Pasqually's Pizza & Wings.

Pasqually is the name of a fictional character who's a member of Chuck E. Cheese's Munch's Make Believe Band.

"The inspiration was rooted in the desire to create a premium pizza while staying true to the CEC brand," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the pizzas are different, with Pasqually's pizzas having a thicker crust and more sauce.

"This new brand is the latest example of CEC Entertainment creatively adjusting to meet the needs of consumers in a unique way," the spokesperson said.

The pizza is only available through delivery.