'Chris was always there': Former IU football player Chris Beaty remembered after fatal shooting

Chris Beaty via Twitter
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 01, 2020
Chris Beaty, an Indianapolis business owner and former Indiana University football player who was beloved in the community, was one of two men who were shot and killed over the weekend when violence erupted during demonstrations in Downtown Indianapolis.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified Beaty, 38, and Dorian Murrell, 18, as the victims of shootings that occurred late Saturday and early Sunday.

Beaty suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting that was reported before midnight Saturday at Talbot and Vermont Streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murrell was shot around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Pennsylvania and Market Streets. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Beaty founded Fresh Marketing LLC, an events and consulting business, in 2011, and was an operating partner at Revel Nightclub and Lounge. He played four seasons as a defensive lineman at IU from 2000-03, after he graduated in 2000 from Cathedral High School where he helped lead the Irish to Class 4A state championships in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

IU football coach Tom Allen said in a written statement that he is at a loss for words at Beaty's death.

“The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating," Allen wrote. "Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together. He was one of our first alumni that displayed his unwavering support for what we are building here at Indiana and how we are building it. I am so heartbroken for his family and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend!"

beatyiu.PNG
Chris Beaty played four seasons as a defensive lineman for the Indiana Hoosiers from 2000-04.

IndyCar driver Conor Daly was one of many people who knew Beaty and posted memories of him on Twitter. He described Beaty as "one of those people where you struggle to remember a time when they weren't smiling."

"Chris was such an incredible representative for our city and state," Daly wrote. "Whether it was supporting the Colts, Pacers or the Indy 500, Chris was always there it seemed like.

Was great guy, we had some good times at IU. You will be truly missed bro.

-Dalai Lama

This story was first reported by WRTV's Daniel Bradley.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

