Chobani raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour

Chobani is the latest company this year to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

In a press release, Chobani's CEO and Founder Hamdi Ulukaya announced on Monday that the change would happen during the first quarter of 2021.

"This moment of uncertainty is a call for us to join together to strengthen communities and support those working tirelessly to make the food on the tables of families across America," said Ulukaya in the news release. "Businesses should serve the people and communities in which they operate. Raising our base starting salary is the right thing to do, and we hope other businesses, particularly food manufacturers, feel the same as we all work toward rebuilding our country."

The hourly rate increase now results in the yogurt brand's average hourly pay at its manufacturing plants in South Edmeston, New York, and Twin Falls, Idaho, at approximately $19 an hour.

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, according to the US Department of Labor.

The company said about 70 percent of its employees are paid hourly.

Other companies that have raised its minimum wage this year are Target and Hobby Lobby.