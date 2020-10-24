Chipotle’s annual ‘Boorito’ event goes virtual

Chipotle announced that its annual Boorito event will be done virtually this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

In the past, customers could wear a costume to Chipotle in exchange for a free burrito. For this year, which marks the 20thanniversary of the Boorito event, customers can use social media in order to get a buy one, get one free entrée offer from Chipotle.

Chipotle says a total of 500,000 buy one, get one free offers, will be dropped via TikTok, Twitter and Instagram from October 29 to October 31. Customers will then need to text 888-222 before Chipotle runs out of offers. The buy one, get one free offer is only good on October 31.

"Over the years, Boorito has become a mainstay for Chipotle and while we can't have our usual in-person event, canceling completely was never an option for us," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "This year, we've introduced a virtual Boorito to help our fans celebrate and enjoy our real food from anywhere this Halloween."

For more information on the offer, click here.