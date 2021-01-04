Chipotle adds cauliflower rice to menus in U.S., Canada

Chipotle is serving up something new: cilantro-lime cauliflower rice.

On Monday, the company announced that the new plant-based menu item is made with grilled, riced cauliflower with cilantro, lime, and salt.

For those who set health as a news year's resolution, the company said the cauliflower rice is compliant with Keto, Whole30®, Paleo, Vegan, and Vegetarian diets and has four net carbs per serving.

"Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release. "That's why we are thrilled to offer Cauliflower Rice nationally and help our fans achieve their diet or lifestyle goals."

The new menu option will be available for a $2 upcharge at its locations in the U.S. and Canada through its app, online, and third-party delivery partners.

Chipotle added that through Jan. 11, they are waiving the delivery fee on its app in the states and online if the order is $10 or more if your order includes the cauliflower rice.