Chick-fil-A pledges $10.8 million to COVID-19 relief through restaurant owner-operators

Chick-fil-A has pledged to give $10.8 million to the communities in which it operates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-food chain said Monday in a press release that it would make the funds available to the 1,800 owners of franchises that operate locations around the country. The company said it would make funds available to the owner-operators through June.

Chick-fil-A has more than 2,000 locations across the country.

“I’m humbled by the incredible care our restaurant teams have shown – from offering free meals to health care workers to feeding school children in need to writing notes of encouragement for guests. They know where the need is in their local community, and our goal for this fund is to support their efforts,” Chick-fil-A chairman and CEO Dan Cathy said in a statement.

Chick-fil-A also announced Monday that it had donated 5,000 meals to school districts, health care professionals and other essential workers in Atlanta.