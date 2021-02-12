Chick Corea, jazz great with 23 Grammy Awards, dies at 79

Chick Corea, a towering jazz pianist with a staggering 23 Grammy Awards, has died at age 79.

Corea pushed the boundaries of the genre and worked alongside Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. Corea died Tuesday of cancer, his team said. In 1968, Corea replaced Herbie Hancock in Miles Davis’ group, playing on the landmark albums “In a Silent Way” and “Bitches Brew.”

He formed his own avant-garde group, Circle, and then founded Return to Forever. Corea is the artist with the most jazz Grammys in the show’s 63-year history, and he has a chance to posthumously win at the March 14 show.