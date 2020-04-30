Menu

Chicago police release footage that shows officers shooting subway rider in back

Police confronted man for jumping subway cars
The Chicago Police Department has released footage that shows officers shooting a man twice — once in the stomach, and once with his back turned — in a subway station in February. The man who was shot survived, but was seriously wounded.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Apr 30, 2020
CHICAGO — New video shows Chicago police shooting an unarmed short-order cook in the stomach and then again with his back turned to officers after they tried to stop him in a subway station for earlier walking from one train car to another.

The Chicago Transit Authority and police body-cam videos released Tuesday provide the first detailed look at how the February shooting unfolded.

Ariel Roman survived but was severely injured.

The videos were released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The officers were stripped of their police powers pending the outcome of an investigation.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot characterized the shooting at the time as "extremely disturbing” based on a short bystander video. She also said she wanted a full picture of what happened.

