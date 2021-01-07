Menu

Chef Andrés delivers pizza, food to law enforcement after Capitol riots

Julio Cortez/AP
Jose Andres, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen, looks on as he waits for a wave of cars to drive up so he can give them bags of food during a food drive by his nonprofit organization in the parking lot of the Camden Yards Sports Complex, Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jan 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-07 15:41:07-05

WASHINGTON — Chef José Andrés, who owns World Central Kitchen and other restaurants in the D.C. area, passed out pizza, stew and other food to law enforcement Wednesday night following the violent riots by pro-Trump protesters at the U.S. Capitol.

“Hi everybody...what can I say...today was a tragic day for America. I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I’m meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck,” Andrés posted on Twitter.

World Central Kitchen is a non-profit focused on providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

He said with the curfew, that meant no restaurants or food options were open overnight.

“In a very strange and complicated night, we can make sure that those young men and women, often forgotten, can be taken care of,” Andrés said on Twitter.

The chef said 120 pizzas were not enough, and the World Central Kitchen team “started cooking,” he posted around midnight.

“Pizzas weren’t enough for everyone...many have been working over 30 hours nonstop. So we turned Jaleo into WCK kitchen cooking 100s of hot stews on this cold night...plus fried egg sandwiches & fruit!” Andres posted.

At least four people have died in the violence Wednesday evening, one woman was shot and three others had medical emergencies that caused their deaths. Dozens of people, including at least 50 members of law enforcement, were injured in the riots.

