Cheetos-flavored mac 'n cheese launching August 8

Cheetos-flavored mac 'n cheese is hitting the shelves this weekend.

The company that makes Cheetos, Frito Lays, announced on Wednesday the launch of Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese, which will be sold exclusively at Walmart beginning on August 8.

The cheesy-goodness product will available in three flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot, and Cheesy Jalapeño.

"We've seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using as an actual ingredient in recipes — whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home," said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP, CMO Frito-Lay North America in a press release. "Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite. We're putting our orange-dusted fingerprints on an at-home staple at a time when home mealtime occasions are on the rise."

Consumers will have the option to purchase the single box or cup format for a suggested retail price of 98 cents.

The product will be rolled out to other national retailers in 2021, the company said.