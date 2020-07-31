Chateau Marmont to be converted to members-only hotel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chateau Marmont, a Hollywood hotspot for nearly a century, will be converted into a members-only hotel over the next year.

The Los Angeles Times reports the owner plans to turn the 91-year-old building into a hotel where a select group of members buys into "a piece of a portfolio of the best real estate in the world."

Members will own shares of the property and pay regular fees to cover management costs.

In exchange, they'll get the use of a private dining area, a personal butler, and the freedom to leave their belongings and come and go during extended stays.

According to the hotel, they are still taking reservations only by phone or email amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"During these challenging times, our Hotel remains open for the time being," the hotel stated on its website. "We are monitoring the situation each day and continue our operation on a smaller scale and with an even greater focus on health. As with all restaurants in Los Angeles, ours has been closed temporarily for dine-in, following the direction of the mayor."