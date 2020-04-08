Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Charlotte Figi, Colorado girl who inspired Charlotte's Web marijuana oil, dies at 13

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Brennan Linsley/AP
In this Feb. 7, 2014 photo, Matt Figi hugs and tickles his once severely-ill 7-year-old daughter Charlotte as they walk around inside a greenhouse for a special strain of medical marijuana known as Charlotte&#39;s Web, which was named after Charlotte early in her treatment, at a grow location in a remote spot in the mountains west of Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
Charlotte Figi, Colorado girl who inspired Charlotte's Web marijuana oil, dies at 13
Posted at 1:32 PM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 16:36:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado girl with a rare form of epilepsy whose recovery inspired the name of a medical marijuana oil that drew families to the state has died.

The non-profit organization co-founded by her mother says 13-year-old Charlotte Figi of Colorado Springs died on Tuesday. It didn't say how she died.

A post on her mother's Facebook page said she was recently hospitalized and a virus had infected her whole family.

“Our entire family had been ill for close to a month starting early March, but did not initially fit all of the criteria for COVID-19 testing. For that reason, we were told to self-treat at home unless the symptoms worsened. Charlotte’s symptoms worsened, so she was admitted to the PICU on April 3,” wrote Paige Figi.

On April 3, Paige says her daughter was tested for COVID-19, but the results were negative and she was discharged on April 5, when she seemingly began to improve. However, Paige says Charlotte had a seizure in the early morning on April 7, resulting in respiratory failure and cardiac arrest.

“Given our family’s month-long history with illness and despite the negative test results, she was treated as a likely COVID-19 case,” wrote Paige. “Her fighting spirit held out as long as it could and she eventually passed in our arms peacefully.”

Before her death, family said Charlotte's seizures and other symptoms caused by Dravet Syndrome largely disappeared after she began taking an oil made with a marijuana strain low in THC.

“Charlotte had a catastrophic form of early childhood epilepsy called Dravet syndrome,” wrote her mother. “We are moved by the continual impact that Charlotte’s life has made shedding light on the potential of cannabis for quality of life."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.