Celebrate National French Fry Day by getting free french fries on Monday

Monday is National French Fry Day, so several restaurants are giving away french fries to help you celebrate!

Here is a list of places that are celebrating the holiday:

Beef 'O' Brady's: With a $10 purchase, you'll receive a free basket of fries.

BurgerFi: If you order in-store a regular-sized French fries, you'll receive double cheeseburgers at half-price on Monday. Starting Tuesday and ending July 17, if you download the BurgerFi app, you'll get free regular-sized fries with any purchase ordered on the app.

Burger King: Get the app and you can get large fries for $1.

Carl’s Jr.: If you are a subscriber of Carl's Jr. newsletter, check your inbox because you received an email with a coupon. Purchase a Thickburger on Monday and you'll get free large fries.

Checkers: Order any size French fries for $1.

Farmer Boys: Order anything off the menu after 2 p.m. and you'll get fries for $1. Deal only good on Monday.

Fatburger: Order anything $20 or more on Postmates Monday through July 19 and receive a free order of Skinny or Fat Fries.

Hardee's: The company emailed you a coupon if you are a newsletter subscriber that gives you free large fries with the purchase of a Thickburger.

KFC: The fast-food chain is offering French fries for 30 cents with any purchase.

McDonald's: Use the app to receive a free order of medium fries.

Rally's: For $1, you can get a small, medium, or large order of fries. Want them for free? Purchase anything when you sign-up for their Flavorhood program.

Smashburger: Order any double burger and get a free side of Smash Fries.

Steak 'n Shake: Several of their locations are giving away a small order of fries, but only for a limited time.

Taco John's: Find a deal for free small orders of Potato Olés on their app.

Wendy's: Order through your phone and you'll receive $1 off an order of large fries.

White Castle: Use this coupon and can get a free small French fries in-restaurant, online, or app.

If you are not into eating french fries but still want to participate in the holiday, you can enter the contests below to win some very cool prizes to mark the occasion:

Heinz and Great American Takeout: Post a photo on Instagram or Twitter of your ketchup art creation using the hashtags #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and #Sweepstakes and you could win $1,869! To enter on Instagram, use the tag @thegreatamericantakeout. For Twitter use the tag @TheGATakeout. 50 runners-up will get $57 to use on to-go orders.

Idaho Potato Commission: You can win a $100 Visa gift card, an air fryer, or other prizes. To win, you can enter the contest by clicking here.