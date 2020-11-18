Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

CDC: Mothers infected with COVID safe to breastfeed babies

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Goldman/AP
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the CDC released new guidance stating that new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
CDC: Mothers infected with COVID safe to breastfeed babies
Posted at 5:13 PM, Nov 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-17 19:13:31-05

In new guidance released on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus.

The CDC said that the change comes as new evidence suggests that babies cannot get the coronavirus from breast milk.

The agency stated that when researchers added COVID to breast milk, it became inactivated via pasteurization.

Monday's news is in contrast to what the CDC thought in June when they were less sure it was safe.

For mothers who don't have COVID-19 and have not come into contact with anyone who has the virus, the CDC said they do not need to take special precautions when feeding at the breast or expressing milk.

For mothers who might have the virus or have come into contact with someone who has the virus, the CDC recommends the mother and the child being breastfed should quarantine together at home for 14 days.

Mothers should also wear a mask when breastfeeding, the agency said.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7