CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 shots for children under 5

AP
This May 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium. U.S. health advisers on Saturday, June 18, recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots. (Pfizer via AP)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jun 18, 2022
U.S. health advisers have recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.

The panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided Saturday that coronavirus vaccines should be opened to children as young as 6 months.

The final signoff was expected later in the day from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The Biden administration has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week.

Millions of doses have been ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

