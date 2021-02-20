Menu

Cause of death of late actress Cloris Leachman caused by stroke, COVID-19, reports say

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Cloris Leachman arrives at the 2014 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Posted at 6:04 PM, Feb 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-19 20:04:29-05

The cause of death of late award-winning actress Cloris Leachman has been revealed.

According to People, the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Leachman's cause of death was a stroke. COVID-19 was listed as a contributing factor as well.

The actress passed away on Jan. 27 at the age of 94.

According to Entertainment Tonight, who was the first to obtain the actress's death certificate, found she was cremated on Feb. 7 and her daughter Dinah Englund is keeping her remains at her residence in Encinitas, California.

