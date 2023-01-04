Caught on camera: New Year's joy ride

Roughly 30 minutes into the new year, police officers in New Jersey say they got a call about a stolen car.

When officers arrived, the driver took off, crashing through a fence and over a retaining wall, and falling 21 feet into the cars below.

Luckily no one was hurt.

However, police say this New Year's ride put the driver and his passenger behind bars.

When you think of an eternal resting place, typically two options come to mind: cremation or burial.

Now, New Yorkers have another option, they can opt to have their body composted after death.

New York joins a growing list of states legalizing human composting.

Supporters say among other things composting is better for the environment, but others think the practice is just weird.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

