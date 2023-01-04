Caught on camera: Man tumbles out of car on interstate

A witness captured the moment a passenger tumbled out of a moving vehicle on an Iowa highway Tuesday.

Other motorists rushed to help, and first responders arrived quickly.

It's still unclear what exactly happened.

This is the very moment time stopped for Interstate 35 drivers Tuesday morning: A person tumbling out of a moving car as other vehicles nearby rolled to a stop.

In the video, a person is seen is getting out of the same car, approaching the person on the ground.

There's immediate confusion as 911 is dialed.

We're getting some multiple things.



One was CPR on a female out of a car laying on the interstate.



Now we have another one that the subject's in another subject's car.



We're not sure if we have two different accidents or what's going on. 911 call

At one point, other drivers leave their vehicles and help get the person standing and to the car.

There's a vehicle right in the middle of the road here getting off here of 35 and east on 80.



Sounds like they maybe already called an ambulance, when they were having an issue with somebody trying to open the car door and get out. 911 call

Within five minutes after the incident, first responders arrived. The car was then moved to a shoulder.

The Ankeny Fire Department confirms the passenger on the interstate was male.

They know the car was going around 20 miles per hour, but the department says it's unclear if the person jumped or fell out.

----

